Democrats project images on Trump Tower in New York City ahead of VP debate

The Democratic National Committee projected images on Trump Tower in New York City on Monday evening, on the eve of the vice presidential debate between former President Trump's running mate Sen. JD Vance of Ohio and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate.

The images being projected by the DNC - which were shared first with Fox News Digital - include an eight-year old critical comment of Trump that Vance wrote on social media.

"Vance on Trump: ‘What an idiot’" read the projection, which was a portion of a direct quote from Vance's 2016 social media post.

Vance was a one-time Trump critic when the former president first won the White House. But Vance became a major supporter, and after winning election to the Senate in 2022 with Trump's support, has become a top Senate ally of the former president and his America First agenda.

Another projection charges that "Trump is a chicken," as the DNC continues its attacks on the former president – launched recently on mobile and stationary billboards – for saying he won't debate Harris a second time.

Trump has said that it's too late for another debate because early in-person and absentee voting is already underway in a growing number of states across the country.

A third projection from the DNC being illuminated on Trump Tower says "Project 2025 HQ."

Project 2025 is a political initiative published by the well-known Heritage Foundation, a top DC-based conservative think-tank. While some of the authors who worked on the initiative - which includes some controversial planks - are veterans of the Trump administration, the former president and his campaign have pushed back vehemently against repeated attempts by Democrats to link him to Project 2025.

Another projection from the DNC is less controversial. It merely says "Go Coach Walz!"

Walz was a longtime high school teacher and coach in Nebraska and then Minnesota before entering politics.

"These projections on Trump Tower NYC are a reminder that Trump and Vance are out for themselves while Trump remains afraid to go back on that debate stage and be held accountable by Vice President Harris for his failed record and his dangerous agenda," DNC deputy communications director Abhi Rahman argued in a statement.

And Rahman predicted that "America will reject their self-serving, extreme Project 2025 plans this November."

Responding to the gimmick, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung told Fox News that "President Trump is living rent-free in Kamala Harris and the Democrats' addled pea brains infected by a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome."

This is the second time in a month that the Democrats have projected images on a Trump Tower.

The DNC also shined images on Trump Tower in Chicago ahead of the Democratic National Convention in August.

Trump Tower in New York City - at the intersection of 5th Avenue and 57th Street - has long been a staple of the Midtown Manhattan skyline for nearly four decades.

The commercial and residential tower serves as the headquarters for the Trump organization and was also the nerve center for Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.