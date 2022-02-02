Democrats' key witness in NFL sexism hearing has history of sexist tweets

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Democrats’ key witness in the National Football League (NFL) sexism roundtable hearing has a history of sexist tweets.

The Washington Football Team, now called the Washington Commanders, and their "toxic workplace culture" is the subject of a House Oversight Committee roundtable Thursday morning.

Committee Democrats are focusing on the reports of sexual harassment that has plagued the team for over 20 years, including a secret lewd video of cheerleader photo shoot outtakes, and the team’s lack of response to the harassment.

Featured as a witness for the hearing is the team’s former video production manager and producer Brad Baker.

According to a 2020 Washington Post article, Baker said in an interview that he was there when the team’s then-vice president Larry Michael told team staffers to put together the lewd secret video of cheerleaders for the owner, Dan Snyder.

However, despite being a whistleblower for the team's history of harassment, Baker has years of offensive tweets.

"Hannah Storm had 3 mentions of uni's in the Top 10 this morning," Baker tweeted in December 2010. "She shouldn't talk clothes... unless it's talk about dressing like a whore."

"Here’s what I really learned tonight: I wanna punch Candy Crowley in the mouth," Baker tweeted in October 2012. "MODERATE, WOMAN. Don’t interrupt. Don’t intervene. Ugh."

"SOMEONE SAVE JENNIFER HOLLIDAY FROM THE PUBLIC FISTING. #idol," he wrote about singer Jennifer Holliday in a pair of 2012 tweets. "Jennifer Holliday realizes she's just been invaded. In the a--. #idol"

Baker also claimed in a tweet that "Mexican people don't celebrate 4th of July" with the hashtag "alcoholics" and made several unsavory tweets about singer Rihanna being beaten by her ex-boyfriend Chris Brown.

"#RihannaOnIdol could really stand to punch up her performance. #tooeasy," Baker tweeted in 2012. "And finally... #RihannaOnIdol didn't quite kill it tonight. She just gave it a fat lip. #tooeasy"

Baker also has several tweets saying he wanted to either "punch a kitten in the face" or punch a baby.

House Oversight Committee chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., said in the hearing announcement that for "more than twenty years, employees of the Washington Football Team were subjected to sexual harassment, verbal abuse, and other misconduct."

"It is becoming increasingly clear that not only did the team fail to protect employees, but the NFL went to great lengths to prevent the truth about this toxic work environment from coming to light," she said.

"The NFL’s decision to cover up these abuses raises serious questions about its commitment to setting workplace standards that keep employees safe. I commend these victims for their bravery in coming forward to share their stories," she continued.

"No organization is above the law, I am committed to getting to the bottom of these abuses and ensuring that every American—no matter where they work—is safe from workplace harassment and discrimination."

Five minutes after Fox News Digital sent an email inquiry to Baker, he made his Twitter account private. Both Baker and Maloney did not respond by press time.