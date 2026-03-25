Democrats demand subpoena for Lewandowski over controversial $220M DHS ad campaign

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Congressional Democrats are pressing the Republican-controlled House to subpoena Corey Lewandowski — former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s top advisor — over his alleged role in a controversial border security ad campaign that prompted bipartisan criticism.

House Judiciary Committee ranking member Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Co., sent a letter to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on Wednesday demanding the committee launch an investigation and require Lewandowski to sit for a deposition.

The lawmakers argue the matter is an urgent taxpayer oversight issue and want Jordan to compel witness testimony and documents related to Lewandowski’s influence over the ad campaign.

"We urge you to use the Committee’s subpoena power to compel production of documents and communications regarding Mr. Lewandowski’s role in awarding these contracts and require Mr. Lewandowski to appear before the Committee for a deposition," the Democratic lawmakers wrote. "Mr. Lewandowski was at the center of the Department’s advertising spending and is the person best positioned to explain how a quarter of a billion dollars in taxpayer money was spent."

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The DHS ad campaign that prominently featured Noem — including a scene of the former secretary on horseback at Mount Rushmore — upset some GOP lawmakers, who voiced concerns about whether there was a competitive bidding process and whether the infomercials were a smart use of taxpayer dollars.

Lawmakers in both chambers grilled Noem on the topic during back-to-back hearings earlier in March, during which she testified under oath that the ad campaign had been approved through the standard competitive bid process and disputed that its purpose was to boost her public profile.

Noem also told members of Congress that Lewandowski had "no" role in signing off on DHS contracts, but Raskin and Neguse point to reporting that appears to show the top advisor approving numerous contracts at the department.

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In the letter, the Democratic lawmakers singled out three businesses that received the $220 million ad contract, which multiple reports have found bypassed the traditional competitive bidding process.

Noem also claimed under oath that the ad campaign had President Donald Trump’s approval only for him to contradict her testimony in an interview with Reuters.

Raskin has accused Noem of perjury and has recommended that criminal charges be brought against the secretary for lying to Congress.

The Democrat-authored letter comes as Jordan has expressed concern about the ad campaign’s $220 million price tag. The lawmakers reference Jordan telling The New York Post earlier in March that "we’ll take a look at it."

The House Homeland Security Committee has also said it is probing the controversial ad blitz.

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Noem has since started a new role as special envoy to the Shield of the Americas, where she is expected to focus on immigration and border security issues.

Fox News Digital reached out to Jordan for comment.