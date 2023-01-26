Expand / Collapse search
Democrats
Published

Democratic senators flock to swanky fundraiser held by Washington's top lobbying firm

Brownstein Hyatt lobbies for Johnson & Johnson and other massive corporations

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
More than half of the Democratic Senate caucus attended a high-class fundraiser hosted by Washington's top lobbying firm, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, on Wednesday.

The firms founder, Norm Brownstein, hosted the 12th annual fundraiser for Senate Democrats alongside Nadeam Elshami, former chief of staff to Nancy Pelosi. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and majority whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., were in attendance alongside 24 other members of their caucus.

All told, the fundraiser brought in $525,000 for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) on Wednesday night, including $120,000 in personal contributions, according to Punchbowl News.

Brownstein Hyatt raked in $61.6 million in federal lobbying revenue in 2022, outpacing its closest rival by nearly $10 million, according to data from Bloomberg.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a news conference with with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, of N.Y., on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a news conference with with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, of N.Y., on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Portrait of attorney Norm Brownstein at his firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck in Denver on Wednesday, March 2, 2016.   (Photo by Cyrus McCrimmon/ The Denver Post)

Portrait of attorney Norm Brownstein at his firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck in Denver on Wednesday, March 2, 2016.   (Photo by Cyrus McCrimmon/ The Denver Post)

Brownstein Hyatt reported an industry record $56.48 million in lobbying revenue in 2021. The firm appears to have once again set a new record with its 2022 revenue.

"We will continue to build upon our successes as we help our clients navigate a divided Congress," Elshami told Reuters last week, crediting the firm's "bipartisan team" for the success.

Brownstein Hyatt's closest competitor in 2022 was Akin Gump, which raked in $53.4 million.

