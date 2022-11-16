Democratic senator in key battleground state announces 2024 re-election campaign

Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown announced that he will officially be seeking a fourth term in the Senate in 2024, according to a Spectrum News report.

Brown is one of the first members of Congress, whose Senate term ends in 2025, to announce that they will run for re-election next cycle. The Democrat has survived three terms in the Senate, even as past elections indicate Ohio voters are moving to the right.

In the 2016 presidential election, former President Donald Trump won the state of Ohio against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton by about 8 percentage points. Trump also defeated President Joe Biden in Ohio in the 2020 election by the same margin, 53% to 45%.

Despite running in a red state, Brown defeated his Republican opponent Jim Renacci in the 2018 election by about 6 percentage points.

OHIO SENATE: GOP CANDIDATE JD VANCE DEFEATS DEM CHALLENGER HOUSE REP. TIM RYAN

Brown's announcement comes just one week after Republican JD Vance won the general election for the open Senate seat in Ohio, defeating his Democratic challenger who was endorsed by Brown, Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio.

FTX FOUNDER SAM BANKMAN-FRIED SHOULD TESTIFY ON CRYPTO EXCHANGE COLLAPSE: SEN. SHERROD BROWN

Vance had a margin of victory of about 5%, leading with over 260,000 votes at the time the Fox News Decision Desk called the race.

According to Brown's campaign website, the Democrat is an advocate for affordable healthcare, education equality, supporting veterans and tackling the opioid crisis.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brown did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment regarding his re-election campaign and why he decided to announce his campaign so early in the 2024 race.