Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Jersey

Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez steps down 'temporarily' as chairman of Senate Foreign Relations Committee

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Menendez will be stepping down as chair 'until the matter has been resolved'

Chad Pergram By Chad Pergram , Adam Sabes Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Sen. Bob Menendez faces ‘monster’ of an indictment on bribery Video

Sen. Bob Menendez faces ‘monster’ of an indictment on bribery

Constitutional law attorney and FOX News contributor Jonathan Turley reacts to Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J.’s bribery charge, saying it will ‘rock the city.’

Democratic New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez is temporarily stepping down from his chairmanship of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee following a federal indictment.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., told Fox News on Friday afternoon that Menendez is temporarily stepping down from the committee following federal bribery charges.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sen. Bob Menendez seen at the US Capitol

WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 21: Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., arrives for President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy's meeting with U.S. Senators in the Capitol on Thursday, September 21, 2023. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"Bob Menendez has been a dedicated public servant and is always fighting hard for the people of New Jersey. He has a right to due process and a fair trial," Schumer said. "Senator Menendez has rightly decided to step down temporarily from his position as Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee until the matter has been resolved."

This is a developing story. Fox News Digital's Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.

Chad Pergram currently serves as a senior congressional correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC). He joined the network in September 2007 and is based out of Washington, D.C.

More from Politics