Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez steps down 'temporarily' as chairman of Senate Foreign Relations Committee

Democratic New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez is temporarily stepping down from his chairmanship of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee following a federal indictment.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., told Fox News on Friday afternoon that Menendez is temporarily stepping down from the committee following federal bribery charges.

"Bob Menendez has been a dedicated public servant and is always fighting hard for the people of New Jersey. He has a right to due process and a fair trial," Schumer said. "Senator Menendez has rightly decided to step down temporarily from his position as Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee until the matter has been resolved."

