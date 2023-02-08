Democratic Rep. Maxwell Frost says Florida's proposed permitless carry law is 'fascism'

Freshman Rep. Maxwell Frost, D-Fla., said that Constitutional carry is "fascism," as Florida move towards allowing citizens to carry a firearm with fewer restrictions.

MSNBC's Joy Reid asked Frost about a new permitless carry bill that moved forward in the Florida House jos week, as he awaited President Biden's State of the Union speech Tuesday evening.

"This is legislation that will result in death. People will die if this bill passes the Florida house and Florida senate and assigned by the governor. It's unfortunate, it's disappointing, it's not surprising," Frost said.

The bill was recently introduced by Republicans in the Florida state House to grant citizens freedom to carry a firearm without obtaining a license, joining over half the states in allowing constitutional carry to its residents.

"What we're seeing in Florida is scary. And I'm blunt about it. It's fascism," Frost said before going on to bash DeSantis.

"We have a governor who is inappropriately abusing his power to scapegoat vulnerable communities and pass an agenda based on messaging, so he can run for president," Frost said of DeSantis, a top contender for the 2024 presidential election. "He's more interested in running for president than running our state."

Frost said the proposal is "not common sense" legislation and said that "people will die" if the bill were to pass.

The constitutional carry bill, House Bill 543, advanced in the Florida legislature on Tuesday.

If passed, the bill would require individuals in Florida carrying a gun "to carry identification & display upon demand by law enforcement," prohibits people from carrying in specific locations including school-sponsored events or on school property, and allows non-residents to carry a firearm if they meet the requirements.