Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur touts 'fighting back' against Biden weeks after embracing him on campaign trail

Ohio Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur is taking a hard line against the president in the final months before the midterm elections, releasing an ad in which she talks about "fighting back" against the administration and stating that she "doesn't work for Joe Biden."

Kaptur's new ad, released Friday, reveals the congresswoman is taking a new stance on Biden, amid his sunken national approval ratings. The narrated ad claims, "Joe Biden is letting Ohio solar manufacturers be undercut by China, but Marcy Kaptur is fighting back," and that Kaptur is not working for Biden, but is "working with Republican Rob Portman, protecting our jobs."

Her attack on Biden comes weeks after she welcomed him on a visit to Ohio in early July, during which she praised him for an initiative meant to protect pensions in the state as part of the president's American Rescue Plan.

Kaptur greeted Biden on the tarmac when Air Force One landed, where the president kissed her hand. She also praised Biden's American Rescue Plan — which many blame for contributing to the 40-year-high inflation rate — calling it a "promise" to voters and part of the "American dream" because it vows to provide "a retirement that is stable and secure."

At a Cleveland event, Kaptur was once again warm to the president. "I hope he's listening in the back room," Kaptur said. "President Biden, welcome back to Ohio. Welcome back!"

Before flipping the script on the president in her new campaign ad, Fox News reached out to Kaptur in June to ask whether she wanted an endorsement from Biden, and whether she would support him if he ran for president again in 2024.

Kaptur praised Biden and his accomplishments in her statement. "A lot can happen in two years, but if President Biden is the nominee I will support him," Kaptur said. "He is the individual who passed a huge infrastructure bill that helped a whole lot of people in my part of the country. Most presidents are unable to accomplish something like that in two terms."

"So if and when he says he has decided to run for re-election, and it looks like he will be, I'll vote for him," she added.

But the new ad strikes a vastly different tune. "Marcy Kaptur: She doesn't work for Joe Biden, she works for you," the ad concludes.

Kaptur's attempt to separate herself from Biden comes as his approval rating remains low among the American public, despite achieving a slight increase after recently signing three new legislations, including the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, into law.

She also took a swing at her Republican challenger in the ad: "Communist China is not happy, neither is extremist J. R. Majewski. He opposes Marcy's all-of-the-above energy plan. Majewski let Ohio energy jobs die."

Several Democratic candidates remain hesitant to support a potential Biden presidential run in 2024, and most are staying quiet about whether they want Biden to endorse or campaign with them ahead of the midterms.

Kaptur is running for re-election in Ohio's 9th Congressional District against Majewski.

Fox News' Kyle Morris contributed to this report.