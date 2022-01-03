Democratic Rep. Bobby Rush set to retire after 15 terms in Congress

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Ill., said he is retiring from Congress after having served 15 terms since he was first elected in 1992, according to a Monday report from the Chicago Sun-Times.

Rush, a 75-year-old former Black Panther who also served as a Chicago alderman, told the Sun-Times that he decided to retire in recent weeks after a conversation with his 19-year-old grandson, Jonathan.

"I don’t want my grandchildren . . . to know me from a television news clip or something they read in a newspaper," Rush told the Sun-Times.

"I want them to know me on an intimate level, know something about me and I want to know something about them. I don’t want to be a historical figure to my grandchildren," he added.

Rush, who is also a minister, said he plans to stay active in the ministry and reach out to younger generations with his life story.

Rush co-founded the Illinois chapter of the Black Panthers and became acting chairman after Fred Hampton and Mark Clark were killed in December 1969 during a police raid.

In a 2000 Democratic primary, Rush defeated former President Barack Obama, who was then a state senator running to represent Illinois' 1st Congressional District.

"Barack Obama went to Harvard and became an educated fool," Rush said at the time. "Barack is a person who read about the civil rights protests and thinks he knows all about it."

Rush would go on to endorse Obama in the 2008 presidential election and urge former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich to fill Obama's vacated Senate seat with an African American.

Rush is the 24th Democrat in the House of Representatives to announce they will not seek re-election amid widespread predictions that Republicans will take over the chamber in the 2022 midterm elections.