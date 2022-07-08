Democratic Party leadership silent on teachers union plan to replace 'mother' with 'birthing parent'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic Party leadership remained silent when asked by Fox News Digital this week about a National Education Association proposal to change the word "mother" to "birthing parent" in contracts.

The NEA, which represents teachers across the U.S., proposed during its annual meeting to erase the word mother from contracts to be more inclusive to the LGBT community,

"Using this contract language, members need not worry about how a board of education/solicitor defines ‘maternity leave,’ ‘mother' and/or ‘father’; the language is an inclusive reflection of how LGBTQIA+ members build families," the proposed resolution said.

The offices of House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, House Majority Whip Rep. James Clyburn, House Majority Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer and Chairman of the House Democratic Caucus Rep. Hakeem Jeffries did not respond when asked by Fox News Digital if they support the new proposal.

The proposed move has sparked controversy among mothers across the country, who are accusing the NEA of promoting a radical agenda.

"Normal people don't use the term ‘chestfeeding’ or ‘birthing person’ or any of this stuff," Nicole Neily of Parents Defending Education said. "I think it just further underscores how completely out of touch the teachers unions … are from the concerns of normal parents."

"It's horrifying," she told Fox News Digital.

In addition to Democratic leadership remaining silent on the issue, five Democratic Senate candidates who are financially backed by the NEA did not respond when questioned by Fox News Digital.

As the largest teachers' union in the U.S., the NEA donates millions to politicians, and the vast majority of its spending goes to Democrats. Of the $895,000 donated this cycle, the NEA has given money to three House Republican campaigns and just $2,000 to one Republican senator — Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska.

The White House also declined to comment on the proposal and also defended first lady Jill Biden's membership in the union and Vice President Kamala Harris' participation at NEA events as recently as this week when she delivered remarks at a union meeting.

"So, we’re not the NEA, and I would refer you to their team about that particular," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, adding that Biden is a "proud member of the NEA."



The NEA did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

