Democratic Minnesota state senator claims she was checking in on ill loved one during alleged burglary

A Democratic state senator in Minnesota who was charged with first-degree burglary claimed on Tuesday that the incident at her stepmother’s house was a misunderstanding stemming from dementia and its associated paranoia.

Sen. Nicole Mitchell, 49, was arrested at a home in the 700 block of Granger Road in Detroit Lakes early Monday after police responded around 4:45 a.m. to a homeowner's 911 call. Mitchell was found dressed in black clothing and a black hat, and acknowledged that she entered through a basement window, according to a criminal complaint.

Mitchell later denied the burglary allegation in a Facebook post, writing that she went to check on "a loved one" with Alzheimer's after learning of medical information which caused her "grave concern."

"Like so many families, mine is dealing with the pain of watching a loved one decline due to Alzheimer's and associated paranoia," Mitchell wrote.

DISGRACED BIDEN-NOMINATED US ATTORNEY SPENT ‘LAVISHLY’ ON FANCY MEALS ON TAXPAYER'S DIME, INVESTIGATION FINDS

Mitchell said she entered the home but did not explain why she entered without permission in the middle of the night.

"Unfortunately, I startled this close relative, exacerbating paranoia, and I was accused of stealing, which I absolutely deny," the state senator wrote.

Mitchell allegedly entered through a window and told investigators that she was trying to get her late father's ashes, photos, a flannel shirt and other items of sentimental value, the criminal complaint said. Mitchell claimed that her stepmother refused to give her the items.

COLUMBIA ALUM OBAMA SILENT AS JEWISH FACULTY, STUDENTS FACE ANTISEMITIC HARASSMENT ON CAMPUS

"I was just trying to get a couple of my dad's things because you wouldn't talk to me anymore," Mitchell allegedly said to her stepmother as she was arrested, according to the criminal complaint, which also quoted her as saying, "I know I did something bad."

The complaint stated that one of the laptops found in Mitchell's black backpack, which was propping open a window, belonged to her stepmother. The stepmother told officers that she did not give the laptop to Mitchell, though Mitchell claimed otherwise.

Mitchell thanked her colleagues from both the Democratic and Republican Parties for their support, calling the incident "a true tragedy" for her family and hopes that it can remain a private matter.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mitchell, of Woodbury, represents District 47 since she was elected to the state Senate in 2022. She was previously a meteorologist for KSTP-TV and Minnesota Public Radio, and currently serves as a lieutenant colonel in the Air National Guard.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.