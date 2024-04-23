Disgraced Biden-nominated US attorney spent 'lavishly' on fancy meals on taxpayer's dime, investigation finds

Rachael Rollins, the former Biden-nominated US Attorney of Massachusetts who resigned in disgrace over ethics violations may have also violated guidelines on spending with a taxpayer-funded credit card as district attorney, a new investigation claims.

Last year, Rollins stepped down from her US Attorney post after a lengthy DOJ ethics probe into her appearance at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser featuring first lady Jill Biden. Before being nominated to the role by President Biden, Rollins was district attorney for Suffolk County, which includes Boston, from 2019 to 2022.

In a new report, The Boston Herald used public records requests to look into the former top Democratic official's spending on her taxpayer-funded credit card while she was DA for the Boston-area.

Their investigation found she spent "lavishly" on meals at "fancy restaurants" on the government-issued card during her tenure in "what appears to be a blatant violation of state guidelines."

"In one week in June of 2021, she spent $115.23 at the Atlantic Fish Company in the Back Bay, $156.54 at Davio’s in the North End, and $195.82 at the Salty Dog in Faneuil Hall, where oysters are 'shucked to order,'" the Herald reported.

Credit card receipts also allegedly show Rollins spent $128.79 at Sonsie on Newbury Street, and $93.58 at the Barcelona Wine Bar on Tremont Street.

Later that year, Rollins also reportedly used the taxpayer credit card to fund a trip to New York City. There she spent over $200 dining at the Merchants River House, which overlooks the Statue of Liberty. Her trip also included spending over $400 between a hotel bill and Uber rides, the report stated.

During another trip to NYC, Rollins reportedly spent $423.84 on the same card at an Italian restaurant in the city.

Rollins also spent $666 at a seafood restaurant called The Sole Proprietor in Worcester during a week's span toward the end of 2021, the report found.

She also reportedly used the card to spend small amounts on fast food, coffee and meal delivery, despite her over $190,000 reported salary as DA.

These expenditures present a problem as they appear to violate guidelines for the state-issued credit card, called a "P-card."

The state Comptroller’s office forbids using P-cards to pay for meals, snacks, coffee and alcohol, according to its website.

Rollins did not return a request for comment on the report to the Herald or to Fox News Digital.

During her tenure as Suffolk County District Attorney, Rollins was criticized by Republicans for declining to prosecute low-level offenses such as shoplifting, trespassing, and drug possession.

However, she was praised by liberal media outlets and Democrats in Congress over her approach to crime in the Boston area.

"Rollins has been among President Biden’s smartest appointments," the Los Angeles Times' editorial board wrote about her nomination to U.S. attorney in 2021.

Massachusetts Democratic Sens. Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren described Rollins as "a great choice for U.S. Attorney," and that they were "proud to recommend her to the Biden administration."

After her fall from grace, Rollins accepted a part-time administration job at Roxbury Community College. She is helping to develop a program that will support prisoners re-entering society, according to an announcement to faculty made public earlier this year.

Roxbury Community College did not return a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

The school declined to comment when reached by The Herald.

