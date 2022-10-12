Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Midterm Elections
Published

California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom wins re-election, defeating Brian Dahle

Gov. Gavin Newsom is in his first term as governor of California

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes , Aubrie Spady | Fox News
close
Fox News Go Video

Fox News Go

Fox News Go

The Fox News Decision Desk projects that Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom will easily win another term, just one year after he survived a recall.

Newsom ran against California state Sen. Brian Dahle, his GOP opponent who was seeking to unseat the first-term California Democrat.

Newsom gained national attention throughout his re-election race after turning California into a "sanctuary state" for abortions following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June. 

MIDTERM ELECTIONS 2022: LIVE UPDATES

Gov. Gavin Newsom and his wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom photographed with President Biden.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and his wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom photographed with President Biden. (David McNew)

The governor used his re-election funds to pay for billboards in GOP-run states like Texas and Florida in an attempt to convince citizens to move to California, but received backlash from Christians after quoting Jesus in pro-abortion his ads across the country.

EXPERTS SHRED GAVIN NEWSOM'S BLAME GAME FOR CALIFORNIA'S HIGH PRICES

Newsom also donated one hundred thousand dollars to Florida Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist in his midterm race against Gov. Ron DeSantis amid his ongoing feud with the Republican governor of the Sunshine State.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was re-elected during Tuesday night's midterm races.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was re-elected during Tuesday night's midterm races. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

California is currently experiencing the highest gas prices in the country, spiking to over $6 in October.

The re-elected governor signed various legislation into law in the months leading up to the election that dealt with expanding abortion access, allowing illegal migrants to obtain a state ID, and banning the sale of gas powered vehicles beginning in 2035.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In recent months, Newsom also sparked rumors of a possible 2024 presidential run, but his plans are unknown at this time.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.

More from Politics