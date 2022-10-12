California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom wins re-election, defeating Brian Dahle

The Fox News Decision Desk projects that Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom will easily win another term, just one year after he survived a recall.

Newsom ran against California state Sen. Brian Dahle, his GOP opponent who was seeking to unseat the first-term California Democrat.

Newsom gained national attention throughout his re-election race after turning California into a "sanctuary state" for abortions following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June.

The governor used his re-election funds to pay for billboards in GOP-run states like Texas and Florida in an attempt to convince citizens to move to California, but received backlash from Christians after quoting Jesus in pro-abortion his ads across the country.

Newsom also donated one hundred thousand dollars to Florida Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist in his midterm race against Gov. Ron DeSantis amid his ongoing feud with the Republican governor of the Sunshine State.

California is currently experiencing the highest gas prices in the country, spiking to over $6 in October.

The re-elected governor signed various legislation into law in the months leading up to the election that dealt with expanding abortion access, allowing illegal migrants to obtain a state ID, and banning the sale of gas powered vehicles beginning in 2035.

In recent months, Newsom also sparked rumors of a possible 2024 presidential run, but his plans are unknown at this time.