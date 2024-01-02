Expand / Collapse search
Crime

Democrat Sen. Bob Menendez accused of accepting bribes to benefit Qatar in superseding federal indictment

The New Jersey senator was previously charged with allegedly acting as a foreign agent and accepting bribes to benefit Egypt

Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., is facing additional bribery accusations, according to a superseding indictment unsealed Tuesday. 

Menendez is now accused of accepting bribes in exchange for helping to benefit Qatar, the Justice Department said.  

He is already facing federal charges for allegedly acting as a foreign agent and accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars of bribes to benefit the Egyptian government through his "power and influence as a Senator,"

This story is developing. Please check back for updates. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

