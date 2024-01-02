Democrat Sen. Bob Menendez accused of accepting bribes to benefit Qatar in superseding federal indictment

Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., is facing additional bribery accusations, according to a superseding indictment unsealed Tuesday.

Menendez is now accused of accepting bribes in exchange for helping to benefit Qatar, the Justice Department said.

He is already facing federal charges for allegedly acting as a foreign agent and accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars of bribes to benefit the Egyptian government through his "power and influence as a Senator,"

