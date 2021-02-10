Del. Plaskett says Jan. 6 rally didn't have permit to march to the Capitol until Trump stepped in

Del. Stacey Plaskett, D-Virgin Islands, claimed Wednesday that the "Save America" rally did not have a permit to march to the Capitol on Jan. 6 until President Trump stepped in.

Plaskett posted a photo of the permit, requested by organizing ‘Women for America First," stating that the group was authorized to occupy the Ellipse from Jan. 2 until Jan. 8. The Ellipse is a park south of the White House. "This permit does not authorize a march from the Ellipse," the permit posted by Plaskett read.

The National Park Service, which authorizes such permits, could not be reached to confirm Plaskett’s claim.

"The permit stated in no uncertain terms that the march from the ellipse was not permitted," Plaskett said. "It was not until after President Trump and his team became involved in the planning that the march from the Ellipse to the Capitol came about."

Plaskett also accused Trump of "orchestrating" and "inviting" insurgents to the Capitol, specifically pointing to his "stand back and stand by" comments to the far-right group Proud Boys in a Sept. 29 debate.

Plaskett posted photos of Proud Boys members at the rally on Jan. 6 wearing merchandise with Trump’s words emblazoned on the front.

In an appeal to Republican colleagues, Plaskett aired a clip of far-right activist Nick Fuentes leading a crowd of protesters before the riot in a chant of "destroy the GOP."

Plaskett used one of Trump’s tweets against him, pointing to how the former president praised MAGA fans who reportedly tried to run a Biden campaign bus off the road in Texas on Oct. 30.

People in several trucks formed a so-called "Trump Train," and surrounded the bus on Interstate 35. Witnesses said the group of Trump trucks was trying to get the bus to slow down and run it off the road.

Plaskett displayed a Trump tweet with video of the incident. "I LOVE TEXAS!" Trump had added. The portion where the "Trump Train" tried to run the bus off the road could not be seen.

After the FBI announced it was investigating the incident, Trump posted a subsequent tweet: "In my opinion, these patriots did nothing wrong."

Plaskett said the leader of that caravan, Keith Lee, was among those who stormed the Capitol.

"These are the people that President Trump cultivated who were standing by," she said.

Trump said after he made the comment that he did not know who the Proud Boys were.