©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Dem Michigan AG calls out Tlaib for 'cruel' and hateful' Israel comments

The Michigan Attorney General called Tlaib's remarks 'cruel and hateful'

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel called for Rep. Rashida Tlaib to "retract" a "cruel and hateful" social media post after the representative attempted to justify the pro-Palestinian chant, "From the river to the sea."

Nessel, a fellow Democrat, said that she previously defended Tlaib "countless times" because she believed that the representative's "heart was in the right place."

"@RashidaTlaib, I have supported and defended you countless times, even when you have said the indefensible, because I believed you to be a good person whose heart was in the right place," Nessel wrote in an X post.

The Attorney General called out Tlaib for her "cruel and hateful remark," saying that it was "hurtful to so many."

TLAIB ACCUSES BIDEN OF SUPPORITNG ‘GENOCIDE’ OF PALESTINIANS, WARNS: ‘WE WILL REMEMBER IN 2024’

Tlaib addresses Jewish Voice protesters

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., speaks during a demonstration calling for a ceasefire in Gaza near the Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.  (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)

The AG Democrat's comments came after Rep. Tlaib defended the chant, "From the river to the sea." 

"From the river to the sea is an aspirational call for freedom, human rights, and peaceful coexistence, not death, destruction, or hate," the Democratic congresswoman wrote. "My work and advocacy is always centered in justice and dignity for all people no matter faith or ethnicity."

Rashida Tlaib speaks in Washington, D.C.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., recently called out President Biden for his declaration of support for Israel. She accused him of supporting the "genocide" of Palestinians and warned that she and others might vote for another presidential candidate in 2024. (AP/Jose Luis Magana)

The video Tlaib posted to X before defending the phrase included demands for President Biden to support a cease-fire to stop "the genocide of the Palestinian people" or face electoral consequences in 2024.

RASHIDA TLAIB DEFENDS PHRASE ANTISEMITISM WATCHDOG DEFINED AS ‘CODE FOR ERADICATING’ ISRAEL

In the video, Tlaib condemned Biden’s declaration that the U.S. stands with Israel and opposes a cease-fire, telling him, "the majority of the American people are not with you on this one. #CeasefireNow."

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel holds event at the state Capitol

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel speaks to a large crowd to demand action on gun safety at the Michigan State Capitol on March 15, 2023 in Lansing, Michigan.  (Chris duMond/Getty Images)

Tlaib's remarks sparked an outrage on social media, with Israel supporter's blasting the representative's remarks

"From the river to the sea refers to the full erasure of the Jewish state, from Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea. It is also the battle cry of Hamas, a savage terrorist group that beheads babies and rapes women. You echo terrorists," StopAntisemitism, a nonprofit, wrote on X.

Representative Byron Donalds, a Florida Republican, wrote on X, "From the river to the sea is a rallying call for the erasing of the State of Israel. If that's aspirational to you, that's a problem. Stand With Israel."

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene called for Tlaib to resign following her post.

"Terrorist Tlaib is promoting the genocide of all Jewish people in Israel and calls it aspirational," Rep. Greene wrote in a X post. "'From the river to the sea' means to wipe out all the Jews and take their land from the river to sea. You should resign and go to Gaza and fight on the front lines for Hamas,"

