Dem mayor in MN endorsing Trump because 'he is looking out for our way of life'

President Trump has our back, said Babbitt, Minn., Mayor Andrea Zupancich, who is one of six Democratic mayors in the North Star State to endorse the commander in chief.

“We need to protect our way of life, we need to protect the way we sustain our living up here and the Democrats now are trying to put forth a moratorium against mining and President Trump has been supporting mining the last four years of his term and he has proved that he is behind us and he is looking out for our way of life,” Zupancich told "America's Newsroom."

MEDICAL EXAMINER: GEORGE FLOYD HAD 'FATAL LEVEL OF FENTANYL' IN HIS SYSTEM, BUT IS 'NOT SAYING THIS KILLED HIM'

Zupancich's comments came in the wake of six Minnesota Democratic mayors endorsing Trump for reelection after writing in a letter that Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden hasn't done anything to help working-class people.

The letter coincided with a visit Friday by Vice President Mike Pence to the Clure Public Marine Terminal in Duluth outside of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility.

"As the vice president spoke at the Clure Public Marine Terminal on Friday, six Iron Range mayors voiced their approval with a well-timed endorsement letter," according to Duluth News Tribune.

“Today, we don’t recognize the Democratic Party,” the mayors wrote in the letter. “It has been moved so far to the left it can no longer claim to be advocates of the working class. The hard-working Minnesotans that built their lives and supported their families here on the Range have been abandoned by radical Democrats. We didn’t choose to leave the Democratic Party, the party left us.”

“Lifelong politicians like Joe Biden are out of touch with the working class, out of touch with what the country needs, and out of touch with those of us here on the Iron Range and in small towns like ours across our nation,” the mayors wrote.

The mayors are Zupancich, Chris Swanson of Two Harbors, John Champa of Chisholm, Larry Cuffe of Virginia, Chuck Novak of Ely, and Robert Vlaisavljevich of Eveleth.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Regarding the endorsement, Zupancich said, “This is all about what we have going up here. This is our way of life. President Trump has been working for us and has proven that he is behind us and understands that the vitality of the minerals that we have for the United States.”