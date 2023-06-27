Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Democrats
Published

Daycare worker arrested on child porn charges in same probe involving ex-Democrat transgender state lawmaker

Massachusetts daycare worker Lindsay Groves accused of sexually exploiting children after transgender New Hampshire ex-lawmaker Stacie Laughton's arrest

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A woman from New Hampshire who worked at a Massachusetts daycare was recently accused of taking sexually explicit photos of children and sending them to a former partner in connection to the same investigation that resulted in child pornography charges against a former Democrat New Hampshire state representative who identifies as transgender. 

Lindsay Groves, 38, of Hudson, New Hampshire, was charged Thursday with sexual exploitation of children and distribution of child pornography. According to federal investigators, she took nude photos of children at Creative Minds in Tyngsboro, Massachusetts, and texted them to "an individual with whom she was previously in an intimate relationship."

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts, Groves allegedly used natural bathroom breaks for the children – routine diaper/pull-up changes prior to "naptime" – to take multiple photos of the prepubescent children in a private bathroom and then sent the photos to the individual via text message. 

FORMER DEMOCRAT TRANSGENDER STATE REP WITH SHOCKING CRIMINAL PAST ARRESTED ON CHILD PORNOGRAPHY CHARGES

Lindsay Groves mugshot

Lindsay Groves was arrested in connection to child sex abuse images and Homeland Security Investigations was notified of the case involving crimes against underage children, the Nashua Police Department said. (Nashua Police Department)

A preliminary forensic review of Grove’s cellphone allegedly revealed over 2,500 text messages between Groves and the individual, according to court documents. The messages allegedly included discussion about, and transfer of, explicit photographs that Groves had taken of children while employed at Creative Minds – including at least four sexually explicit images of children who appear to be approximately 3 to 5 years old. The investigation is ongoing. 

Massachusetts authorities did not identify Groves’ former partner, but according to Nashua Police, the same investigation led to the arrest of 39-year-old Stacie Laughton, a former state lawmaker who is charged in New Hampshire with distributing child sex abuse images. 

Stacie Laughton

Stacie Laughton was arrested earlier this month on charges of the distribution of child sex abuse images. Laughton has an extensive prior arrest record. (Nashua Police Department)

The Nashua Police Department said officers first responded "to a local facility for a juvenile matter" on June 20, when they "spoke with reporting parties that indicated Laughton distributed sexually explicit images of children." 

Detectives from the Special Investigations Division were assigned to further the investigation. Laughton, of Derry, New Hampshire, was subsequently arrested on June 22 on a felony arrest warrant charging Laughton with the distribution of child sexual abuse images and three additional counts of distribution of child sexual abuse images.

Laughton, a Democrat, resigned from the New Hampshire House in December after being charged with stalking Groves and has a long history of prior arrests. 

Former Democrat representative arrested

Stacie Laughton's criminal record dates back to 2002. (Hudson Police Department)

In 2012, Laughton – a biological male who identifies as a woman – was believed to be the first transgender person elected to a state legislature but resigned before taking the seat after reports surfaced about 2008 convictions for identity fraud and falsifying evidence. Laughton successfully ran again in 2020 and was re-elected in 2022 to represent Nashua, months after being convicted of repeatedly texting 911 during non-emergencies. Laughton resigned in December after being jailed on the charges related to Groves.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WMUR-TV reported that the daycare has closed and is cooperating with the investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 

More from Politics