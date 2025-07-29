David Hogg lobs profanity-laced Epstein accusation at Trump

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Progressive leaders at the "Fighting for Our Future" event at the Voters of Tomorrow Summit in Washington, D.C., urged President Donald Trump to release all files pertaining to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

"Biden should have released it," former Democratic National Committee (DNC) vice chair and progressive firebrand, David Hogg, told Fox News Digital. "Trump absolutely should, but he won't because he's on the god d--n list."

After years of Republicans leading the push for government transparency on the notoriously well-connected sex offender who died in jail in 2019, Democrats are now leading the charge to release the so-called "Epstein files."

"No one, including his own party, cares what that pipsqueak has to say, and most of the country would rather hear nails on a chalkboard than the Gen Z nonsense he pushes for attention," White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary, Harrison Fields, quickly fired back at Hogg's comments in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"This is a guy that ran for president talking about, caring about, law and order, and yet he is hiding the Epstein files in one of the greatest criminal cover-ups in American history," DNC vice chair, Malcolm Kenyatta, told Fox News Digital at the DC summit.

Seizing on the Republicans' demand for transparency on Epstein during former President Joe Biden's administration, Trump campaigned in 2024 on releasing the "Epstein files" and his allegedly incriminating "client list."

But Trump's Department of Justice (DOJ) and the FBI released a memo this month concluding that Epstein died by suicide in his cell, there is no "client list," and the supposed "Epstein files" are thousands of illegal child sex abuse material and other pornography subject to court-ordered sealing.

California Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna is one of several Democrats leading the Epstein transparency charge. He tied a procedural vote on releasing all Epstein files to an unrelated crypto bill earlier this month.

"I didn't expect it to be partisan," Khanna told Fox News Digital. "I thought we'd get the full vote of the House. The point was not to embarrass the president, but then [House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.] shuts down the entire Congress. You've got to wonder, why are they doing that? They're making it a bigger and bigger issue."

Khanna and Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., one of few remaining congressional Republicans willing to thwart Trump's agenda, introduced the bipartisan Epstein Files Transparency Act (EFTA), which would force the House to vote on the complete release of the government's files related to Jeffrey Epstein.

While Johnson has reiterated that "all credible evidence should come out" regarding Epstein and criticized Democrats who he said are politicizing the issue, he sent Congress home early for the August recess before the House could vote on the bipartisan resolution.

The Silicon Valley representative said he would "like nothing more than to get past this, for the president to release all the files, and let's build trust and move on."

Khana said the victims' names should be redacted and "they shouldn't be sending out any salacious child pornography or anything explicit, obviously."

But he urged the Trump administration to release "everything else" so the American people know "who was implicated, what business leaders, what political leaders, foreign leaders [and] get the facts out there."

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment but did not immediately receive a response.