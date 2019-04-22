Darrell Issa: Democrats using investigations to stop Trump re-election

Former California Rep. Darrell Issa argued Monday that Democrats intend to use obstruction charges to derail the president's 2020 election campaign just days after the release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report.

"This is about searching for the thing that's going to stop the president from winning re-election. They couldn't undo the election," Issa said on "Your World with Neil Cavuto."

"They're now trying -- not to impeach I don't expect to see articles of impeachment but I do see they're clearly trying to get his tax records, his business records. They're trying to use the power of subpoena, not to do oversight over some known misconduct, but in fact to see if they can find something that they can use against him in the re-elect."

The release of a redacted version of Mueller's report did little to stop partisan attacks between the president and Democrats who've continued to investigate Trump.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., subpoenaed former White House counsel Don McGahn Monday. Nadler said he wanted McGahn to testify publicly next month.

In addition, Trump’s lawyers on Monday sued to block a subpoena issued by members of Congress that sought his financial records.

The complaint named Rep. Elijah Cummings, the Democratic chairman of the House Oversight Committee, and Peter Kenny, the chief investigative counsel of the House committee, as its plaintiffs.

Issa, a former member of the House Judiciary Committee, said if obstruction charges fail, Democrats will use other angles to continue to attack the president.

"They know they want to hang the president, they just don't yet know the charge. When collusion didn't work, they're going to try obstruction. When that doesn't work, they're going it try tax evasion," Issa said.

"They've got a long list of hypothetical charges for which they have no known crime."

Fox News' Samuel Chamberlain, Alex Pappas and John Roberts contributed to this report.