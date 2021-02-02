Cuomo's 'outrageous arrogance' on coronavirus has probably finished his political ambitions: Huckabee

Fox News contributor Mike Huckabee said New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo had likely wiped out any future political hopes with his "outrageous arrogance" during the coronavirus pandemic.

Huckabee, the former governor of Arkansas, told "The Faulkner Focus" Cuomo should apologize to the families of those who died in nursing homes as a result of his directive last year that they had to accept COVID-19-positive patients.

He eventually reversed the policy, but the scandal is front and center again after New York Attorney General Letitia James released a report that the state dramatically undercounted deaths in nursing homes.

Cuomo, a Democrat, told reporters last week that where people died was not especially relevant, saying, "Who cares?"

"The arrogance of Cuomo is stunning," Huckabee said. "I just can't think of a political figure who was so lacking in self-awareness and so completely tone-deaf to the matter in which he said, 'Hey, people died. Who cares?'

"Whatever political ambitions he might have had for the future, I think he has wiped them out with his policy but more importantly with his outrageous arrogance," Huckabee added.

Cuomo was widely praised in the media for his initial handling of the pandemic in New York and even floated as a possible replacement for Joe Biden on the 2020 Democratic ticket. He is currently in his third term as governor.

Cuomo also said last week that New York City restaurants could resume indoor dining at 25 percent capacity on Feb. 14, but he dismissed calls to vaccinate restaurant workers, citing a limited number of available shots.

Huckabee took exception to his tone, as Cuomo said the debate over who to vaccinate next was "cheap" and including restaurant workers meant he would have to remove other people from the list of eligibility.

"Once again, it's the arrogance of this guy," Huckabee said. "I just don't understand the attitude that he comes with, and I think it's so off-putting."