Scandal-plagued Cuomo joins White House call as Biden refuses to call for resignation

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo took part in a call between the National Governors Association and the White House on Tuesday, two people who were on the call told Fox News Channel.

President Biden was not on the call, but White House coronavirus response team members Bechara Choucair, vaccination coordinator, Cyrus Shahpar, data director, and Carole Johnson, testing coordinator, were on the call. It was led by the White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients.

WHITE HOUSE TO KEEP WORKING WITH CUOMO AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC AS NY GOV BATTLES SCANDALS

Biden has not called for Cuomo to resign but did break his silence on the New York attorney general's investigation into Cuomo on Sunday.

When asked whether he agreed with other Democrats calling for Cuomo's immediate resignation, Biden said, "I think the investigation is underway and we should see what it brings us."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked on Monday about how the administration will work with Cuomo going forward due to multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

"Like everyone who continues to read the stories, new developments seem to happen every day. We find them troubling, the president finds them troubling," Psaki said on Monday. "Of course, our objective though here continues to be to get the COVID pandemic under control, and we don’t want any state to be impacted negatively. We will continue to work with a range of governors, including Gov. Cuomo."

Cuomo is chair of the National Governors Association. He has denied any wrongdoing and claimed any unwanted contact or kissing was not meant to be offensive but simply his "customary" greeting.

Meanwhile, members of Cuomo's own party have turned on him. Speaker of the New York State Assembly Carl Heastie said on Monday that the impeachment investigation into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be "very broad," hinting it may extend beyond sexual harassment allegations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In addition to claims of inappropriate behavior brought forward by multiple women, the New York State Assembly's Judiciary Committee probe could look into the project to replace the Tappan Zee Bridge and how the governor’s office handled care of nursing home patients during the COVID-19 pandemic, as first reported by The New York Post over the weekend.

Fox News' Kristin Fisher and Yael Halon and Fox Business' Brittany De Lea contributed to this report.