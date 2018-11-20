Cuomo denies report that he's contacted Iowa Democrats, is eyeing 2020 run

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday shot down 2020 speculation, denying that he’d been in touch with Democrats in the early voting state of Iowa.

Cuomo, who earlier this month secured a third term as governor, has been eyed as a potential 2020 candidate to challenge President Trump.

The Associated Press on Tuesday reported that Cuomo had contacted Des Moines-area Democrats. The article listed numerous other Democratic politicians who were attempting to recruit staff to help them in a campaign in the state.

Cuomo told The New York Post that he didn’t “know where that story comes from.”

“There is no truth to it. It’s a conspiracy theory. I’m going to stick with it’s a dark conspiracy theory, someone trying to undermine,” Cuomo told the outlet while at an event in the Bronx. “But there is no truth to it.”

The governor’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Cuomo’s remarks reportedly echoed earlier sentiments he made during an August primary debate against then-opponent Cynthia Nixon, when he was asked whether he’d complete his term in the governor’s mansion.

“Yes and yes. Double yes. The only caveat is if God strikes me dead,” Cuomo said, according to The Post. “Otherwise, I will serve four years as governor of New York.”

The first caucus of the 2020 Democratic presidential nominating campaign will take place in Iowa.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman and The Associated Press contributed to this report.