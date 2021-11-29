Expand / Collapse search
New York
Published

Cuomo still collecting money from New York government, received first pension check last month

By Tyler Olson | Fox News
Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is still collecting money from the state government even after resigning earlier this year amid cascading scandals.

He received his first pension check last month, Fox News confirmed. 

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks before getting vaccinated at a church in the Harlem section of New York, Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks before getting vaccinated at a church in the Harlem section of New York, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool)

"Andrew M. Cuomo’s gross monthly retirement benefit with the New York State and Local Retirement System has been finalized and is $4,219.11," a spokesman for the New York comptroller's office said. "He received his first pension payment in October of 2021."

The pension checks for the former governor come as he faces a charge for a misdemeanor sex crime in Albany, stemming from the sexual misconduct scandal that forced Cuomo to resign earlier this year. Cuomo also faces allegations that he improperly used Executive Chamber staff to write his book about the COVID-19 pandemic.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference, Monday, April 26, 2021 at the New York State Fair Grounds in Syracuse, N.Y. In his first face-to-face encounter with journalists in months, Cuomo flatly denied he had done anything inappropriate with any of the women who have accused him of sexual harassment. (N. Scott Trimble/Syracuse Post-Standard via AP)

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference, Monday, April 26, 2021 at the New York State Fair Grounds in Syracuse, N.Y. (N. Scott Trimble/Syracuse Post-Standard via AP)

ANDREW CUOMO'S PANDEMIC RESPONSE IN NY FUELED BY POLITICS, NOT SCIENCE, FORMER HEALTH OFFICIALS SAY

 The Niagra Gazette first reported Cuomo is getting pension checks.  

According to the New York comptroller's office, pension beneficiaries who are convicted of a felony can have their benefits stripped. It is not clear whether any further charges against Cuomo are possible from either scandal. The governor currently does not face any felony charges.

Cuomo denies that he did anything wrong.

FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium, on July 26, 2021. A lawyer for the former governor wants the sheriff who charged him with groping a woman to preserve records of any communications his office has had with the alleged victim, journalists or other investigators. A city court in Albany issued a summons charging Cuomo with forcible touching after a criminal complaint was filed by Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium, on July 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

"Governor Cuomo has never assaulted anyone, and Sheriff Apple’s motives here are patently improper," Cuomo attorney Rita Glavin said when the charge was initially filed. 

"[P]eople who volunteered on this project did so on their own time," spokesman Rich Azzopardi said of the book project. 

Fox News' Maria Paronich contributed to this report. 

