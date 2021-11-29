Cuomo still collecting money from New York government, received first pension check last month

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is still collecting money from the state government even after resigning earlier this year amid cascading scandals.

He received his first pension check last month, Fox News confirmed.

"Andrew M. Cuomo’s gross monthly retirement benefit with the New York State and Local Retirement System has been finalized and is $4,219.11," a spokesman for the New York comptroller's office said. "He received his first pension payment in October of 2021."

The pension checks for the former governor come as he faces a charge for a misdemeanor sex crime in Albany, stemming from the sexual misconduct scandal that forced Cuomo to resign earlier this year. Cuomo also faces allegations that he improperly used Executive Chamber staff to write his book about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Niagra Gazette first reported Cuomo is getting pension checks.

According to the New York comptroller's office, pension beneficiaries who are convicted of a felony can have their benefits stripped. It is not clear whether any further charges against Cuomo are possible from either scandal. The governor currently does not face any felony charges.

Cuomo denies that he did anything wrong.

"Governor Cuomo has never assaulted anyone, and Sheriff Apple’s motives here are patently improper," Cuomo attorney Rita Glavin said when the charge was initially filed.

"[P]eople who volunteered on this project did so on their own time," spokesman Rich Azzopardi said of the book project.

Fox News' Maria Paronich contributed to this report.