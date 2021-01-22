Crenshaw blasts Biden admin, claims they don't like 'anything the American working class might actually want'

President Biden's executive orders about the economy prove that his administration is "going to keep talking about unity but they don't want to unify behind anything the American working class might actually want," Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, told "Fox News Primetime" Friday.

Crenshaw told host Brian Kilmeade that he was disappointed to see Biden sign several job-killing executive orders on his first day in office, including one canceling the Keystone XL pipeline in the name of preventing climate change.

"This is really about the culture war to them, and for them fossil fuels are just evil. They don’t know why, they don’t have to tell you why, you’re stupid if you ask why," he said. "But they just want to tell you they’re evil.

"The truth is," Crenshaw added, "when you build pipelines ... you’re building a much cleaner and safer way than, say, transporting it by truck or by train. You’re also helping North American energy independence, which is what our Canadian friends are alluding to, because if we’re not producing it and if we’re not exporting cleaner-produced oil and cleaner-produced natural gas to the rest of the world, you know who is? Russia, Venezuela, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and they all do it dirtier than we do."

Crenshaw added that the jobs destroyed by the pipeline cancelation, as well as Biden's ambition to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour, will reappear in China or another economic rival to the U.S.

"They need to confront the fact that when you drastically raise the minimum wage all of a sudden to $15 an hour, you’re gonna cut out millions of jobs across America," the Republican said of the administration. "That's not according to me, that’s according to the Congressional Budget Office.

"I've got small businesses in my district begging me to do something about this," Crenshaw added. "'You can’t let them do this,' they say. 'We will immediately lose our business. We’re already hanging by a thread.' Here’s what it’s going to come down to: If you’re going to claim you’re the party of the working class, you actually have to support working, and they just won’t do that."