CPAC attendees react to Supreme Court nominee pick, puzzled over role race and gender played in selection

Attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) told Fox News they believed President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson, is a good person, but questioned her judicial philosophy and the role race and gender may have played in her selection.

"I'm sure she's a good person," one attendee, Eric, told Fox News. "But at the same time, we need people who will uphold the Constitution and fight for the rule of law."

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Biden on Friday announced Jackson's nomination to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, following through on a campaign promise to select a Black woman to the high court.

WATCH FULL STORY HERE:

WHO IS BIDEN SUPREME COURT NOMINEE KETANJI BROWN JACKSON?

"I’m proud to announce that I am nominating Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the Supreme Court, Biden tweeted earlier Friday. "Currently serving on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, she is one of our nation’s brightest legal minds and will be an exceptional Justice."

Many attendees who spoke with Fox News questioned if race and gender should be factors in selecting justices.

BIDEN PICKS JACKSON FOR SUPREME COURT DESPITE CLYBURN'S COUNSEL TO CHOOSE CHILDS

"I was just disappointed that there's so much identity politics going on with the Supreme Court nominee, like making sure it's a Black woman, specifically," another attendee said. "I just don't understand why they should worry about somebody like that."

"It should be the most qualified candidate," he continued.

Another man said: "We find people who have a judicial philosophy, and we go more on that. I think you have a greater chance of having success than simply skin color representation."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Some CPAC attendees questioned the way she would rule if confirmed to the bench.

"I assume [she’s] going to be like a radically progressive individual that's going to make some really bad calls," Michael told Fox News. "And, you know, probably destroy the future."

Jackson, who succeeded Attorney General Merrick Garland as a D.C. appellate justice, will next face a series of meetings with senators and a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.