Biden picks Jackson for Supreme Court despite Clyburn's counsel to choose Childs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden's choice of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court will likely please her progressive supporters, and she may even get some GOP support with her loaded resume.

But the pick may disappoint the man who saved Biden's political career — if only slightly.

House Minority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., enthusiastically advocated for Biden to pick Judge J. Michelle Childs to be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Biden had nominated Childs to the D.C. Circuit Court of appeals in December before Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement last month.

BIDEN TO NOMINATE JUDGE KETANJI BROWN JACKSON TO SUPREME COURT

Despite not getting his pick, Clyburn said Jackson is an "outstanding judge" who has his "full support."

"Although not the finalist, Judge Childs’ inclusion among the three that were interviewed continues her record of remarkable contributions to making this country’s greatest accessible and affordable for all," Clyburn said.

Many thought Biden would select Childs in part because of the role Clyburn played in his presidential campaign.

Biden took embarrassing losses in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada before Clyburn's endorsement helped him with the key South Carolina primary by a landslide. Biden used that momentum to take big victories on Super Tuesday that fueled his eventual White House win.

WHO IS BIDEN SUPREME COURT NOMINEE KETANJI BROWN JACKSON?

But instead of Childs, Biden picked Jackson, who currently sits on the D.C. Circuit.

"I’m proud to announce that I am nominating Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the Supreme Court. Currently serving on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, she is one of our nation’s brightest legal minds and will be an exceptional Justice," Biden tweeted.

The congressman previously said he has nothing against Jackson and "she's an outstanding person from all I hear." Clyburn also told The Washington Post if Biden picked someone other than Childs, "I may be disappointed for the rest of my life, but I’m not going to give an ultimatum."

"I always said it would be a plus, but it’s not a must," Clyburn told the Post.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Top Senate Democrats are expected to move quickly toward a confirmation hearing for Childs. Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said in a statement Friday, "We will begin immediately to move forward on her nomination with the careful, fair, and professional approach she and America are entitled to."

"Under Chairman Durbin’s leadership, Judge Jackson will receive a prompt hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee in the coming weeks. After the Judiciary Committee finishes their work I will ask the Senate to move immediately to confirm her to the Supreme Court," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., added.

Breyer said in a letter to Biden announcing his intent to retire that he planned to step down at the end of the current term assuming his replacement is chosen and confirmed by that time. That gives the Senate until approximately late June to complete Jackson's confirmation – plenty of time when compared to the standard of recent confirmation efforts.

Fox News' Kelly Phares contributed to this report.