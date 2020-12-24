Expand / Collapse search
Political supporters turned 'Porch Pirates' in Georgia Senate race

While passing out fliers for Democratic Senate candidates, pair pilfered packages

By Sam Dorman | Fox News
Gwinnett County Sheriff Butch Conway and Georgia Fraternal Order of Police general counsel Lance Lorusso provide insight on ‘Fox &amp; Friends.’

Police in Georgia have arrested Santina Walker, 19, and Cesar Guerrero, 19, who confessed to taking packages outside of homes while placing fliers for Democratic Senate candidates.

Spokespeople for Rev. Rafael Warnock's and Jon Ossoff's campaigns both denied their teams were affiliated with them, the August Chronicle reported.

"These individuals are not associated with or paid by our campaigns and we strongly condemn this criminal activity," a read a statement from spokespeople Terrence Clark and Miryam Lipper.

TURNOUT IN GEORGIA SENATE RUNOFF ELECTIONS SURGES PAST 2M VOTES

It's unclear whether they were employed by others to hand out the fliers, but the incident comes just before the hotly-contested runoff election that will decide the balance of power in Washington.

Investigators reportedly found packages in a car driven by Walker after conducting a traffic stop. According to Maj. Steve Morris of the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, the packages were returned to owners and those that were unpackaged were taken on property receipts.

Data released Thursday showed more than 2 million Georgians already voting ahead of the election. That included more than a quarter of all registered voters in the state.

Combating, so-called "Porch Pirates" -- those who steal delivered packages from Amazon and other retailers -- has become a major problem at holiday season. Last year, the security company Safewise estimated about two million packages were swiped from homes every day.

