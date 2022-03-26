Consumers' Research deploying mobile billboards, new ad linking BlackRock CEO to China

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Nonprofit organization Consumers' Research has launched a fleet of mobile billboards to parade its new ad campaign against BlackRock.

Four mobile billboards are being dispatched Monday to circle the convention center and Texas capital where the Texas Independent Producers & Royalty Owners (TIPRO) will be hosting a speech by BlackRock President Rob Kapito.

"BlackRock and Larry Fink are suddenly trying to cozy up to the oil and gas industry. They want to pretend they haven't spent the last decade undermining America's energy independence while they continue to build up China's economy," said Consumers' Research Executive Director Will Hild.

The six-figure ad campaign slams the investment firm for its continued investment in the Chinese economy as its stranglehold on the U.S. housing market continues to drive real estate prices upward and as it criticizes U.S. businesses for a lack of progressive values.

"You’d think a company that has made it their mission to enforce ESG (environmental, social and governance) standards on American businesses would apply those same standards to foreign investments, but BlackRock isn't pushing its woke agenda on China or Russia," Hild explained. "America's consumers know a liar when they see one, and Consumers' Research isn't going to let them get away with it."

The organization has previously criticized BlackRock, the largest asset manager in the world, for "going woke" in the U.S. while investing heavily in China .

BlackRock has prioritized investments in environmentally and socially conscious companies in the U.S. but has continued to pour money into Chinese companies that don't meet those standards, Consumers' Research previously told Fox News Digital.

Since China is considered a developing economy and the United States is a developed economy, Chinese corporations are subject to less strict guidelines on green and equity initiatives, putting American companies at a disadvantage, according to Hild.

A New York City risk and investment management titan, BlackRock is among several high-powered firms accused of pushing working families out of the housing market and into rentals, depriving them of capital and the opportunity to build credit and equity.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, BlackRock, led by billionaire Fink, is purchasing entire neighborhoods and converting single-family homes into rentals. In cities like Houston, investors like Fink account for one-quarter of the home purchasers.

BlackRock did not immediately reply to FOX Business' request for comment.