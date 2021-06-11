Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

BlackRock, other investment firms 'killing the dream' of home ownership, journalist says

'Homeownership gives people a stake in a society. It’s a way to build generational wealth,' Pedro Gonzalez says

By Charles Creitz | Fox News
close
BlackRock, other investment firms, buying up homes, forcing rental boomVideo

BlackRock, other investment firms, buying up homes, forcing rental boom

'Chronicles' associate editor Pedro Gonzalez reacts on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight'

The New York City risk and investment management titan BlackRock is among several high-powered firms pushing working families out of the housing market and into rentals, therefore depriving them of capital and the opportunity to build credit and equity.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, BlackRock – led by billionaire Laurence Fink – is purchasing entire neighborhoods and converting single-family homes into rentals; while in cities like Houston, investors like Fink account for one-quarter of the home purchasers.

On "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Chronicles journalist and associate editor Pedro Gonzalez said that BlackRock's actions are leading 40% of American renters to believe they will never be able to purchase a home. 

Tucker: Reading government data will get you censoredVideo

"Homeownership gives people a stake in a society. It’s a way to build generational wealth. It’s the foundation of the middle-class and part of the American dream," he said.

Meanwhile, "permanent capital," like that from firms like Fink's are "killing the dream and giving us a nightmare of dispossession."

The impetus for firms to mass-purchase housing is to underwrite pensions and pad their books by spiking housing prices.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But, Gonzalez warned that these reckless actions will only accelerate the next housing bubble to burst – as it did a decade ago.

"The same institutions also promote progressive [political] policies like environmental policies that also raise the price of housing – and they push for more immigration, like JPMorgan Asset Management," Gonzalez reported.