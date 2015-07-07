Congress skeptical of Iran nuclear talks

A potential nuclear deal with Iran has riled up several high-profile Republican senators and has Democrats hesitant on how to proceed.

Foreign policy voices in the Senate are skeptical.

"We've gone from dismantling their program to managing proliferation," said Sen. Bob Corker, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, on CBS' "Face the Nation."

Corker said it is important for inspections of Iran's nuclear facilities to happen anywhere and at any time. "I think no one trusts Iran," he said.

