Many in media wanted Trump-Russia case to be 'next Watergate': Joe Concha

Many in the mainstream media wanted Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation to result in a scandal similar to Watergate, reporter Joe Concha of the Hill said Wednesday night on Fox News' "Hannity."

"[F]or two years, we heard about Russia collusion," Concha told host Sean Hannity. "We heard about stories always going in the same direction.

"[Reporting] was always in the direction of [President] Trump, Trump associates -- in terms of, 'There is collusion, here's our story, here's the proof' -- based on nefarious sources, bad sources," he said.

Concha said that many reporters "wanted to believe" information given to them "because they wanted this to be their next Watergate - the next 'Woodward and Bernstein' in taking down a president."

Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein were the Washington Post journalists who reported on former President Richard Nixon's Watergate scandal, which led to Nixon's resignation in 1974.

Concha said that, in the case of the Mueller investigation, "They believed information that was fed to them that wasn't necessarily true."

He said that journalism's goal is supposed to be to "speak truth to power, to challenge power."

Concha said that, by that metric, many more journalists should be "embracing" the fact that Attorney General William Barr has appointed U.S. Attorney John Durham of Connecticut to probe the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation.

Hannity played a montage of media figures criticizing the establishment of Durham's new probe.

"The liberal establishment media... [is] finding themselves on the wrong side of pretty much every issue facing the country," Hannity said.