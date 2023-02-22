Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

West Virginia
Published

Committee in WV Senate advances proposal to give teachers, service workers, state police pay raises of $2,300

West Virginia Republican Gov. Jim Justice initially proposed a 5% raise for state employees

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A committee in West Virginia’s Senate has advanced a proposal that would give public school teachers, school service workers and state police troopers across-the-board pay raises of $2,300.

The proposal passed the Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday and would replace average 5% pay raises initiated by Republican Gov. Jim Justice.

The bill now goes before the full Senate.

WEST VIRGINIA FIREFIGHTERS RESUSCITATE DOG FOUND NOT BREATHING AT SCENE OF FIRE

A committee in West Virginia's Senate advanced a proposal to give pay raises to state employees.

A committee in West Virginia's Senate advanced a proposal to give pay raises to state employees.

The proposal is specifically for state employees whose salaries are set in a pay schedule in state code. A pay increase for other state employees would be subject to an appropriation in the state budget.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There is a $115 million fiscal note for the raises for all state employees.

More from Politics