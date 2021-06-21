Colorado mayor suspends Pledge of Allegiance at meeting, attendees recite it anyway

Shane Fuhrman, the mayor of Silverton, Colorado, announced at a trustee meeting last week that the Pledge of Allegiance will be suspended due to "direct and indirect threats," which prompted at least one trustee to challenge his ruling before attendees recited the pledge anyway.

KDVR reported that Fuhrman said he made the decision based on inappropriate comments "in and out of public meetings and general divisiveness and issues created in our community."

One of the trustees challenged him and called out his "unilateral" decision. He downplayed her concerns and told her to find out where it is written that says he cannot make such a ruling, at which point he would "welcome that discussion at our next meeting."

Fuhrman did not immediately respond to an email from Fox News or our affiliate.

A CBS Denver aired a video of the meeting that showed attendees stand up and recite the pledge, which prompted Fuhrman to say they were out of order.

"To tell members of the public they are not allowed to say the Pledge of Allegiance during public comment and threaten to have them removed that it was one strike in you’re out policy violates every single one of their first amendment rights," Molly Barela, the trustee who confronted Fuhrman, told KDVR.