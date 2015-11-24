Clinton: Saying 'illegal immigrants' was poor word choice

Hillary Rodham Clinton says her use of the term "illegal immigrants" was a "poor choice of words" and she's pledging not to use it anymore.

Clinton was asked about her use of the term to describe people who are in the U.S. illegally during a question-and-answer session Tuesday on Facebook held by Telemundo.

During a stop in New Hampshire earlier this month, the Democratic presidential candidate referred to immigrants that way while discussing her support for a barrier along the Mexican border as a New York senator.

Clinton says on Facebook that the people "at the heart of this issue are children, parents, families." She says, "They have names, and hopes and dreams that deserve to be respected."