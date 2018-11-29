Clinton Foundation quiet on Saudi donations despite Hillary's attacks on Trump over Khashoggi's death

The Clinton Foundation has refused to say if it will follow the case of other non-profits and stop accepting money from Saudi Arabia, despite Hillary Clinton attacking President Trump over the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.

The former Democratic candidate for president kicked off her speaking tour together with husband Bill on Tuesday, saying Trump is covering up Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and is reluctant to punish the kingdom due to his “personal commercial interests.

“We have a president who is part of the cover-up as to what happened in that consulate or embassy when Mr. Khashoggi was murdered,” Clinton said. “And we have a president and those closest to him who have their own personal commercial interests.”

But the Clinton Foundation, to which donations declined dramatically after Clinton’s 2016 defeat, has taken multi-million dollar contributions from Saudi Arabia in the past and isn’t ruling out continuing to accept them.

Fox News has sought comment several times in the past month, but neither Clinton Foundation spokesman Craig Minassian, Hillary Clinton's spokesman Nick Merrill or Angel Ureña, Bill Clinton's spokesman, responded.

PLUNGE IN CLINTON FOUNDATION DONATIONS FUELS GOP SCRUTINY AMID DOJ PROBE

It’s becoming increasingly difficult for non-profit groups to justify their partnership with the Saudi government following reports that the Saudi Crown Prince was aware of the Khashoggi murder plans.

Multiple prominent think tanks and other non-profits in Washington, D.C. announced the end of their relationship with the Saudis, promising not to accept any donations anymore. The Middle East Institute, a prominent think tank, announced last month that it will stop accepting donations from Saudi Arabia.

“We had a board meeting this week to decide on that and the board was unanimous that no, under the current circumstances, we don’t think it’s appropriate to take Saudi government money,” Richard Clarke, the group’s chairman who previously served as a counterterrorism adviser under President Bill Clinton, told Yahoo News.

Lobbying groups – including the Glover Park Group, the Harber Group and BGR Group — have also reportedly cut ties to Saudi Arabia over the killing of the writer.

CIA DETERMINES KHASHOGGI’S DEATH WAS ORDERED BY SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MOHAMMED BIN SALMAN: REPORT

The Clinton Foundation accepted between $10 and $25 million from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with donations coming as late as 2014. A now-defunct group named “Friends of Saudi Arabia,” which was reportedly co-founded by a Saudi Prince and often worked as a PR front for the kingdom, also donated between $1 and $5 million.

The foundation once in the past stopped accepting from foreign governments, including Saudi Arabia, but it was a temporary measure while Clinton was the Secretary of State. The ban ended in 2013 after Clinton left the Obama administration and began mulling her 2016 run.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump urged Clinton to return the money Saudi Arabia gave to the foundation. “I am calling on her to immediately return the $25 million plus she got from them for the Clinton Foundation!” he said in a statement.

Trump, meanwhile, once sold the entire 45th floor of the Trump World Tower to the Saudi government for $4.5 million in 2001, while a Saudi royal family member, Alwaleed bin-Talal, reportedly purchased his yacht for $20 million in 1991.

More recently, the Saudi officials’ visit boosted the revenue of New York City's Trump International Hotel by 13 percent in this year’s first quarter, the Washington Post reported.