CLASS POLL: Should Biden run for reelection in 2024?

President Biden recently said he would run again if he's in good health

By Lisa Bennatan | Fox News
BOULDER, Colo. – University of Colorado Boulder students weighed in on whether President Biden should run for reelection in 2024.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining Room of the White House, Monday, Oct. 4 in Washington. A California man was arrested in Iowa last week as he was traveling to Washington D.C., after he was found with a "hit list" featuring Biden, former presidents and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining Room of the White House, Monday, Oct. 4 in Washington. A California man was arrested in Iowa last week as he was traveling to Washington D.C., after he was found with a "hit list" featuring Biden, former presidents and Dr. Anthony Fauci. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

BIDEN SAYS 2024 REELECTION RUN DEPENDS ON HIS HEALTH

Biden was asked in December whether he planned to run for reelection. The president told ABC News anchor David Muir: "If I'm in the health I'm in now—if I'm in good health—then, in fact, I would run again."

One Boulder student said: "There's definitely a lot of pros and cons to Biden, but I think we need someone else for sure that is better than Biden." 

Another student told Fox News: "Why not? I think he should run again. I think it's good for everyone to try to run."

Watch to see what other college students said about the prospect of Biden running again in 2024.

