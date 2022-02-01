CLASS POLL: Should Biden run for reelection in 2024?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

University of Colorado Boulder students weighed in on whether President Biden should run for reelection in 2024.

BIDEN SAYS 2024 REELECTION RUN DEPENDS ON HIS HEALTH

Biden was asked in December whether he planned to run for reelection. The president told ABC News anchor David Muir: "If I'm in the health I'm in now—if I'm in good health—then, in fact, I would run again."

One Boulder student said: "There's definitely a lot of pros and cons to Biden, but I think we need someone else for sure that is better than Biden."

Another student told Fox News: "Why not? I think he should run again. I think it's good for everyone to try to run."

