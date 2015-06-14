Christie: I'm the most 'combat-ready'

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie described himself Sunday as the most "combat-ready" Republican, should he seek the White House.

"I've worked with a legislature of the other party for nearly six years now and we've had some significant accomplishments along with some significant disagreements," Christie said on ABC's "This Week."

"If you're asking one of the things that makes me ready, I think I'm combat-ready for Washington, D.C., and you need to be," he added. "You need to know how to work together."

Christie reiterated that he'll decide this month whether to jump into the GOP primary race for president, which will grow even more crowded Monday when former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush officially launches his campaign.

