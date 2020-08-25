Chris Wallace reacts to Trump's White House RNC, Pompeo remarks: ‘All of this has never happened before’

Night two of the Republican National Convention featured events that bucked longstanding tradition, "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace said during Fox News' special coverage.

“What stands out to me is that about two or three weeks ago, Donald Trump suggested that he might make his acceptance speech at the White House,” Wallace said Tuesday night. “And there was an uproar in Washington. Republican Senate leaders said, 'That can't happen. We can't have that.' That barrier was completely blown away tonight, for good or for ill.”

Tuesday night's RNC program featured President Trump pardoning convicted bank robber Jon Ponder and presiding over a naturalization ceremony while First Lady Melania Trump addressed the nation from the White House Rose Garden and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gave prerecorded remarks from Jerusalem.

“We do need to point out that secretaries of state have never participated in political speeches,” he said. “In fact, it's a regulation of the State Department that nobody that's in the State Department can attend a political event, let alone participate in it. The State Department said, 'Well, he's operating in his personal capacity.' But I don't know what personal capacity a secretary of state has.”

“People can think it's a big deal, they can think that's a little deal, but all of this has never happened before,” Wallace added. “And it's worth noting."