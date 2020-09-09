Stirewalt breaks down Michigan swing vote, says Biden trying to seize 'Buy American, Build American' message

As Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden traveled to Michigan Wednesday, Fox News politics editor Chris Stirewalt joined “Bill Hemmer Reports" to discuss how swing voters in the state will break in the fall.

“They go with the candidate that they think is going to take their issues to heart," Stirewalt told host Bill Hemmer, "that are going to bring back the auto industry or help America recover [from the coronavirus pandemic] or deal with China."

According to Stirewalt, communities in Macomb County, which encompasses the northern suburbs of Detroit are a former “haven” for blue-collar union workers that went strongly for Trump in 2016, when he became the first Republican to win Michigan since George H.W. Bush in 1988.

BIDEN CHARGES TRUMP 'LIED TO THE AMERICAN PEOPLE' ON CORONAVIRUS THREAT

“These are swing voters of a certain attitude and style that Donald Trump connected with,” he said. “And what you heard from Joe Biden today, he's taking back the message from Trump, the Buy American, Build American. That was an issue that Democrats used to win on in places like this and talk about in places like this ... Those were staples for Democrats.”

According to USA Today, 83% of Trump supporters say they are voting for the president while 11% are voting against his opponent. Meanwhile, 59% of Biden backers say they’re voting for him and 33% are voting against his opponent.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stirewalt said these numbers don’t accurately predict any sort of enthusiasm since voters in 2016 were voting against Clinton more than they were voting for Trump.

“They all count the same in the ballot box,” he said. “Republicans should not kid themselves into thinking that somehow this is a perfect measure of intensity. Democrats hate Donald Trump like God hates sin, and they will turn out to vote against him. And Republicans should be aware of that.”