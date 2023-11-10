Chinese official who praised CCP, denied Uyghur genocide meets with top exec at left-wing media conglomerate

A Chinese official who has made controversial statements in the past, including denying China’s alleged genocide against the Uyghurs, met with one of the largest media companies in the United States after visiting lawmakers, scholars, and an economic council in Pennsylvania.

"Chinese Consul General Huang Ping visits Condé Nast and meets with Chief Executive Officer Roger Lynch and Global Chief Revenue Officer Pam Drucker Mann to talk about the growth of the Chinese market," a post on the website of Condé Nast, a U.S. mass media company that owns brands such as Vogue, The New Yorker, GQ, and Glamour, stated on Nov. 2.

Condé Nast's website links to an official Chinese government post where the office of Huang Ping, consul gGeneral of the People’s Republic of China in New York, says the U.S. magazine publisher "introduced the group’s global business development and operations in China in detail."

"Huang Ping said that the current mutually beneficial cooperation between China and the United States has strong momentum, deep foundation and broad space," the post says.

"China's cultural industry has strong demand and is developing vigorously. It is hoped that Condé Nast will seize the opportunities of China's high-quality development and high-level opening up, continue to delve into the Chinese market, promote people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and contribute more wisdom to the healthy, stable and sustainable development of Sino-US relations."

The Chinese government's post touted Conde Nast as a "large media group headquartered in New York" that "has more than 1 billion consumers in 32 countries and regions around the world. It entered the Chinese market in 2005 and has branches in Beijing and Shanghai."

Huang Ping, who's been the consul general of China's New York Consulate since 2018, previously called the CCP a "great party" and has denied that China is targeting the Muslim Uyghur population in China.

"There are lots of lies here, fabricated by some people with their own political agenda," Huang said in an August 2021 interview , denying the existence of genocide and internment camps targeting Uyghurs. "As I said, there's no genocide, not a single evidence to prove that there's a genocide or something there. It's just a slandering."

In addition to praising the CCP, Ping has repeatedly promoted CCP talking points on his X, formerly known as Twitter, account and amplifies the agenda of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Ping’s statements haven’t stopped him from meeting with elected officials, scholars, and business leaders across the United States including a recent stop in Pennsylvania where he met with Democratic state senators, the Chester County Economic Development Council, and University of Pennsylvania faculty.

The Pennsylvania trip wasn't the first time Ping has met with Democratic lawmakers. Fox News Digital previously reported that Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Ping met in April 2019 when she was the lieutenant governor to discuss cooperation between New York and China.

The post includes a picture of them standing beside each other and smiling while holding a certificate that she presented to him for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. In early 2021, he called her an "old friend" in a Facebook post, featuring a video of her, and has attended other events with her.

He also stood onstage beside New York City's Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, earlier this month at the China Day Celebration Parade Festival in New York, according to a press release .

Additionally, Ping made appearances earlier this year at Barclays Center, the Nasdaq MarketSite, and the Empire State Building, rubbing elbows with prominent American business leaders at each stop.

Ping's appearances in the United States comes as concerns about China's economic and strategic presence in the country have grown including questions about China buying up U.S. farm land and encroaching on U.S. military sites.

Fox News Digital reached out to both Condé Nast and Ping’s office for comment but did not receive a response.

Ping's office told Fox News Digital in October that the "recent visit to Pennsylvania is just a regular consular job. We visited high schools, universities and companies, had talks with state senators, entrepreneurs and scholars, to enhance sub-national cooperation and friendly communication between China and the US."

