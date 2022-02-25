China says it 'supports' Russia amid Ukraine invasion, backs Putin's claim he's ready for negotiations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chinese President Xi Jinping offered his "support" for Russian President Vladimir Putin Friday as Russian troops bombard Ukraine.

According to a readout of a call held between the two allies, Xi expressed the importance of rejecting a "Cold War mentality" and said he takes "seriously and respect[s] the reasonable security concerns of all countries."

Putin has attempted to justify his deadly invasion of Ukraine by falsely suggesting Kyiv posed a serious military threat – a threat he has since claimed NATO also poses, despite the alliance's repeated attempts to find a diplomatic solution.

The information provided by the Chinese foreign ministry said Putin explained the "historical context of the Ukrainian issue" and claimed, "the United States and NATO have long turned a blind eye to Russia’s legitimate security concerns."

In the lead-up to Russia’s invasion, NATO flatly rejected Putin’s repeated demands that Ukraine be barred from joining the 30-member alliance.

Ukraine has not been permitted to join the alliance on the grounds that it needs unanimous consent from the member nations and partners like the U.S. have questioned whether Kyiv meets the required standards.

Following a September meeting with Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, press secretary Jen Psaki said, "There are steps that Ukraine needs to take."

"They’re very familiar with these: efforts to advance rule of law reforms, modernize its defense sector and expand economic growth," she added.

In an address to Ukrainians Thursday night, Zelenskyy said he called 27 NATO nations and asked them to allow Kyiv to join the alliance, which would give it the protection and military arms of the 30 nations.

"Everyone is afraid, no one answers," he said.

China has remained tight-lipped in condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, merely repeating talking points and claiming it respects "all countries’ sovereignty and territorial integrity."

"China supports Russia in resolving the issue through negotiation with Ukraine," the readout Friday said, backing Putin’s most recent claim that he’s ready to negotiate with Kyiv.

Putin’s comments come one day after Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Kyiv had abandoned diplomatic talks with Moscow and urged its Western allies to do the same.