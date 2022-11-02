Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago
Published

Chicago man charged over alleged death threat against Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey: report

Scott Lennox is charged with allegedly threatening to 'mutilate and kill' GOP hopeful Darren Bailey

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
close
Darren Bailey: Help is on the way Video

Darren Bailey: Help is on the way

Republican Illinois gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey criticized the 'Three Musketeers of crime, chaos and disfunction,' Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and SA Kim Foxx, for Illinois' crime crisis on 'Fox News @ Night.'

A Chicago man was charged with sending Illinois Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey a death threat. 

Scott Lennox, 21, is charged with three felony offenses: threatening a public official, telephone harassment and harassment by electronic communications, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office confirmed to Fox News Digital. 

His bail hearing is scheduled for noon local time. 

Citing a police report, the Chicago Sun Times reported that Lennox is accused of leaving Bailey a voicemail at 10:27 p.m. on Oct. 28 in threatening to "mutilate and kill" the Republican. 

TOP DEMOCRATIC PROSECUTORS REVOLT AGAINST CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM LAW THEY SAY WILL ‘DESTROY’ ILLINOIS

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, left, and GOP gubernatorial nominee Darren Bailey, right, speak on Aug. 24, 2022, at Schuler Farms in Lexington, Illinois, during the Illinois Agricultural Legislative Roundtable. 

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, left, and GOP gubernatorial nominee Darren Bailey, right, speak on Aug. 24, 2022, at Schuler Farms in Lexington, Illinois, during the Illinois Agricultural Legislative Roundtable.  (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Bailey is running against sitting Democratic Gov. J. B. Pritzker.

"Divisive, inflammatory, and misleading rhetoric is driving hatred across our state as some attempt to label political opponents as dangerous threats," Bailey said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "Whether we agree or disagree on policies, we are all Americans. I pray this young man gets the help he needs. We must bring our state together and fight for the safety and prosperity of every Illinoisan." 

Illinois State Police discovered that Lennox allegedly used his cellphone to make the threats, according to the Times. Chicago police said Lennox admitted to making the threats.

He was arrested at 10 p.m. on Monday at his Chicago home, according to the Times. 

Illinois state Sen. Darren Bailey, the GOP nominee for governor, speaks on Sept. 29, 2022, at the Chicago Tribune editorial board endorsement session. 

Illinois state Sen. Darren Bailey, the GOP nominee for governor, speaks on Sept. 29, 2022, at the Chicago Tribune editorial board endorsement session.  (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Chicago police referred Fox News Digital to Illinois State Police regarding the matter. 

Vice President Kamala Harris participates in a rally to support Illinois Democrats with Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker on the campus of UIC on September 16, 2022, in Chicago, Illinois. 

Vice President Kamala Harris participates in a rally to support Illinois Democrats with Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker on the campus of UIC on September 16, 2022, in Chicago, Illinois.  (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Illinois State Police told Fox News Digital that they "received a report from Senator Bailey’s Office of a threat. As is standard, ISP follows up on all threats made to public officials in an investigative and protective capacity where appropriate. The investigation is ongoing. Please contact the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office for information." 

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 

More from Politics