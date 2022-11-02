Chicago man charged over alleged death threat against Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey: report

A Chicago man was charged with sending Illinois Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey a death threat.

Scott Lennox, 21, is charged with three felony offenses: threatening a public official, telephone harassment and harassment by electronic communications, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office confirmed to Fox News Digital.

His bail hearing is scheduled for noon local time.

Citing a police report, the Chicago Sun Times reported that Lennox is accused of leaving Bailey a voicemail at 10:27 p.m. on Oct. 28 in threatening to "mutilate and kill" the Republican.

Bailey is running against sitting Democratic Gov. J. B. Pritzker.

"Divisive, inflammatory, and misleading rhetoric is driving hatred across our state as some attempt to label political opponents as dangerous threats," Bailey said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "Whether we agree or disagree on policies, we are all Americans. I pray this young man gets the help he needs. We must bring our state together and fight for the safety and prosperity of every Illinoisan."

Illinois State Police discovered that Lennox allegedly used his cellphone to make the threats, according to the Times. Chicago police said Lennox admitted to making the threats.

He was arrested at 10 p.m. on Monday at his Chicago home, according to the Times.

Chicago police referred Fox News Digital to Illinois State Police regarding the matter.

Illinois State Police told Fox News Digital that they "received a report from Senator Bailey’s Office of a threat. As is standard, ISP follows up on all threats made to public officials in an investigative and protective capacity where appropriate. The investigation is ongoing. Please contact the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office for information."