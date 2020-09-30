Chelsea Clinton calls for holding up Barrett nomination

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton called for Americans to "dissent" against President Trump's pick to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat in an op-ed shared on social media by her mother, former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

"I don’t remember where I was when my dad nominated Ruth Bader Ginsburg to the Supreme Court, but I do remember how I felt: very excited and a little surprised. ... If President Trump succeeds in placing Amy Coney Barrett as Justice Ginsburg’s successor, I expect that he will get even more of what he wants—with disastrous consequences for the country," Chelsea Clinton wrote in Cosmopolitan.

Chelsea Clinton touted the late Ginsburg's opinions on topics such as birth control while on the Supreme Court.

"[W]hen Justice Ginsburg lost, she went down swinging, arguing with fierce intellect about why the majority was wrong so that one day, some judge, far in the future, might dust off her opinion and make things right," Chelsea Clinton wrote. "Ruth Bader Ginsburg was 'The Great Dissenter.' Now it is our turn to dissent against Trump’s choice for Ginsburg’s replacement and against the rush to confirm her before Election Day."

"There are two things we can do to stop this: speak up and vote," Chelsea Clinton added.

Trump's nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, has faced attacks from liberal women's groups and Planned Parenthood, who claim she's a threat to women's reproductive rights. Opponents of her nomination also say that the winner of the 2020 presidential election should select Ginsburg's replacement.

Some liberal activists are doing their speaking up outside the homes of Republican lawmakers. A gun-control group, March For Our Lives, protested Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's support for the preelection nomination with a mural declaring "We Call BS" outside his Washington, D.C., home earlier this month.