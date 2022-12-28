Sean Duffy on transportation chaos: 'Mayor Pete' was ignoring the problem

Fox News contributor Sean Duffy voiced his concerns over the transportation crisis in the U.S. following thousands of Americans seeing flight cancellations during the Christmas holidays on " Tucker Carlson Tonight ."

SEAN DUFFY: Everything about this crisis was foreseeable. In August, 38 state attorneys general wrote to Congress to report that Pete Buttigieg was ignoring consumer complaints in the airline industry . "Unfortunately, the agency has thus far failed to respond," the attorneys general wrote.

They were so outraged that they called on Congress to strip the Department of Transportation of the ability to oversee customer complaints against the airlines and awarded it to the states themselves. It's not hard to see why those attorneys general were so furious. Without reliable air travel, the economy collapses, and Mayor Pete was ignoring the problem. He was able to do that because despite his fixation on climate change, Buttigieg flies everywhere on private jet.

What's striking is how often this happens. There's a crisis, and Pete Buttigieg decides to ignore it. Mayor Pete went on vacation in Portugal just a couple of weeks ago as rail workers prepared to strike. He was on paternity leave as dozens of container ships couldn't enter the country a year ago, and Mayor Pete hasn't even mentioned this horrifying story of a woman freezing to death in her car just before Christmas while driving home from work. Buttigieg loves to talk about racist roads, but he hasn't mentioned this tragedy at all.