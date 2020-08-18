Expand / Collapse search
Carter Page slams Sally Yates over DNC claims Trump 'weaponizing' DOJ: 'Exactly what she did' in Russia probe

Senate intel panel found FBI gave 'unjustified credence' to Steele dossier

By Angelica Stabile | Fox News
Former Trump 2016 campaign adviser Carter Page told “Hannity” Tuesday that he’s "grateful" to the Senate Intelligence Committee after it found that the FBI gave “unjustified credence” to the now-discredited Steele dossier.

“I'm grateful to the Senate [Intelligence Committee] and everything they've done to help reestablish the rule of law in our country,” Page told host Sean Hannity.

SALLY YATES, TOP DOJ OFFICIAL FIRED BY TRUMP, TELLS DNC PRESIDENT HAS 'TRAMPLED THE RULE OF LAW'

During the Russia investigation, the FBI relied heavily on the file compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele to obtain a surveillance warrant to spy on Page. Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz has since found that the FBI systematically violated rules designed to protect Americans from unauthorized surveillance.

In Page's case, an ex-FBI lawyer, Kevin Clinesmith, even falsified an email from the CIA to make Page's Russian contacts seem nefarious, when Page in fact had been an informant to the CIA about those contacts. Clinesmith is expected to plead guilty in the first criminal case to stem from Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham's probe into the Russia investigation's origins.

Joining Hannity during the second night of the Democratic National Convention, Page blasted former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, who he said had been "disgraced" in front of Congress.

During her remarks Tuesday night, Yates accused President Trump of “weaponizing the Justice Department."

“Which is exactly what she did against President Trump and myself,” Page chimed in.

Fox News' Gregg Re contributed to this report.

