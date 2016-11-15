Carson drops out of Cabinet post consideration, sources say

Former Republican presidential hopeful Dr. Ben Carson has removed himself from consideration for a high-profile post on President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet, multiple sources told Fox News Tuesday.

The former neurosurgeon, who was a rival of Trump’s during the GOP primary race, was one of the first primary candidates to endorse Trump when he did so in March and was reportedly being considered by the Trump transition team for either Secretary of Education or the Department or Health and Human Services.

But a Carson Republican source told Fox News he had turned down being considered for a Cabinet post. A source within the Trump transition team confirmed the development.

Carson’s stepping back comes just after former House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Rogers announced he was leaving the transition team. Rogers had been the national security senior adviser for the transition team.

“I look forward to continuing to provide advice and counsel as needed to the incoming Trump administration as they work to make America great again," Rogers said in a statement Tuesday.

Fox News' Serafin Gomez contributed to this report.