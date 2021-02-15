Capitol Police Union delivers 'overwhelming vote' of no confidence

The U.S. Capitol Police Labor Union on Monday delivered an "overwhelming vote of No Confidence" on the senior leadership of the U.S. Capitol Police.

The vote comes after the Executive Board of the Capitol Police Union last week called for its members to consider a vote of no confidence following the senior leadership’s mishandling of the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots.

The Board said it decided to hold a vote after reviewing the events on and leading up to the events of Jan. 6, which resulted in the deaths of six people and approximately 140 Capitol and Metropolitan Police officers.

"The past week of the impeachment trial showed members of Congress and the entire country, devastating details of the violence that Capitol Police officers faced during the insurrection," union Chairman Gus Papathanasiou said in a statement. "It was the darkest day in the history of the department."

PELOSI SAYS CONGRESS TO ESTABLISH '9/11 TYPE' COMMISSION ON CAPITOL INSURRECTION

The union said that 92% of its members voted no confidence in acting Chief Yogananda Pittman, who assumed the role two days after the riots. Papathanasiou said there are leaders within the department that are better suited for leadership.

"We hope Congressional leaders and the entire Capitol Hill community understands that continuing with the current USCP leadership is not an option," he said.

"The current leadership is just a continuation of the past regimes on this Department and there needs to be accountability. Their failures are inexcusable. This vote, which the majority of the officers in the bargaining unit participated in, shows they have lost our trust. The anger in this department is widespread and the trust that has been broken it is not going to be regained."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Other leaders subject to the vote were Captain Ben Smith, Assistant Chief Thomas, acting Assistant Chief Gallagher, Deputy Chief Bowen, Deputy Chief Pickett, Deputy Chief Waldow, and .