©2023 FOX News Network, LLC.

Capitol Hill police declare all-clear after 'suspicious package' triggers evacuation of House office building

The USCP says Congressional staff can return to their offices

By Anders Hagstrom , Chad Pergram | Fox News
The U.S. Capitol Hill Police declared an all-clear at Cannon House Office Building on Wednesday after officers discovered a suspicious package and evacuated the area.

Police have yet to clarify the nature of the suspicious package, but officials say it turned out to be "nothing."

"The USCP has cleared the incident with the Suspicious Package at the Northeast Door of the Cannon House Office Building. The area has reopened, and any associated road closures will clear momentarily. Staff that were relocated as a result of this investigation are allowed to return to their offices," the USCP said in a statement.

Capitol Hill Police evacuated the Cannon House Office Building on February, 22.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

