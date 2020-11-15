Candace Owens slams intelligence agencies over allowing domestic terror to run rampant

Conservative activist Candace Owens on Sunday leveled harsh criticism against U.S. intelligence agencies for their supposed inability to root out domestic terrorism while simultaneously being able to “take out” terrorists overseas.

“We’re supposed to believe that our intelligence agencies can track and take out an Iranian terrorist (Soleimani) overnight but they can’t manage to get to the root of ANTIFA and black lives matter— well-funded domestic terrorist cells that have been operating unchecked for YEARS," she tweeted.

Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Forces, was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad, Iraq on Jan. 3. Administration officials said the strike, authorized by President Trump, was conducted to deter imminent attacks on U.S. interests.

Owens’ comments follow an evening of unrest that came after the president’s supporters were purportedly attacked at the so-called Million MAGA March in Washington, D.C. on Saturday. Many were quick to condemn the media’s apparent lack of interest in covering the violence directed at supporters of the president.

In a Saturday tweet in which Owens likened “Black Lives Matter and Antifa” to the “absolute vermin of our society,” the Blexit founder called out the “leftist-controlled media” for giving them a pass.

“They were created as the Marxist foot soldiers of the Democrat Party and given a pass by the leftist-controlled media,” Owens tweeted. “Pray for this young woman who was attack.”

The tweet included a video of a young woman appearing to cry in fear as she and another man were hit with eggs and an assortment of liquids as they navigate through a hostile crowd.

Fox News has reached out to Black Lives Matter’s press office with a request for comment but did receive response by the time of publication.